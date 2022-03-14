Axe (AXE) Reaches One Day Volume of $52,501.00

Axe (AXE) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Axe coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a market capitalization of $46,124.28 and approximately $52,501.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axe has traded up 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.62 or 0.00256064 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000053 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

