Axie Infinity (AXS) Market Cap Reaches $2.89 Billion

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $2.89 billion and approximately $254.45 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity coin can now be bought for approximately $47.51 or 0.00120374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a coin. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,907,500 coins. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

