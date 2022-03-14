AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Up 36.3% in February

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the February 13th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,361,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AXIM Biotechnologies stock opened at $0.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.22.

AXIM Biotechnologies Company Profile

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. It focuses on the research, development and production of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic and genetically controlled botanical products. The firm is also involved in the extraction and purification of cannabinoids technologies based on its proprietary technologies.

