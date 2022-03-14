Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.06

Shares of Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.06 and last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 91470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

A number of brokerages have commented on AYRWF. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. dropped their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from $22.60 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

