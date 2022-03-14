AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Coverage Initiated at Zelman & Associates

Research analysts at Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK opened at $24.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.99. AZEK has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AZEK will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $649,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $904,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 32,065 shares of company stock valued at $946,833 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,813,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,479,000 after acquiring an additional 300,895 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in AZEK by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,906,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,893 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,251,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in AZEK by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,300,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,611,000 after purchasing an additional 379,041 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,289,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,977,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AZEK (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.