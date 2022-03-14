B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Short Interest Down 30.0% in February

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the February 13th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,758 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,815 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.23% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BOSC opened at $2.45 on Monday. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 million, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics and supply chain solutions to enterprises. It offers smart automation systems for industrial processes, logistics and retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) & Mobile Solutions; and Supply Chain Solutions.

