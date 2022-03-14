B. Riley Comments on VSE Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of VSE in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for VSE’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VSEC. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VSE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $43.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average of $52.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VSE has a 12-month low of $36.66 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The company has a market capitalization of $550.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86 and a beta of 1.53.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). VSE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $210.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VSE in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

