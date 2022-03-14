B. Riley Lowers Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Price Target to $13.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at B. Riley from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 188.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GENI. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genius Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.73.

Shares of GENI stock opened at $4.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $898.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.94. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.72 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 225.61%. Genius Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,477,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,848 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,343,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,063 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Genius Sports by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,283,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,757 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Genius Sports by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,650,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

