B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Short Interest Up 48.4% in February

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 133,900 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the February 13th total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,438,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BTDG stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. B2Digital has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

B2Digital, Inc engages in the provision of full service live sports events. The firm aims to create and develop minor league champions. It also develops systems and technologies for event management, digital ticketing sales, digital video distribution, digital marketing, pay-per-view, fighter management, merchandise sales, brand management, and financial control systems.

