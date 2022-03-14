B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Short Interest Up 48.4% in February

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 133,900 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the February 13th total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,438,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BTDG stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. B2Digital has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
About B2Digital (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on B2Digital (BTDG)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for B2Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.