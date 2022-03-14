Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. Purchases 10,000 Shares

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $77,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of BW traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $7.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,604. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.61. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 2.64.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 93.07% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 81,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 710,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

BW has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

