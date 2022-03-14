Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.33.
A number of analysts have recently commented on BW shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
BW stock opened at $7.94 on Monday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $684.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 2.64.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BW. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33,068.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 200.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.
