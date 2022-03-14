Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BW shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

BW stock opened at $7.94 on Monday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $684.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 2.64.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 93.07% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BW. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33,068.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 200.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

