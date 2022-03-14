Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

BADFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. raised shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BADFF traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average is $25.58.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.