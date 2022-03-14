Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. China Renaissance Securities raised their price target on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $110.23 on Monday. Baidu has a 1 year low of $118.66 and a 1 year high of $278.21. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $364,024,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. BSN Capital Partners Ltd lifted its position in Baidu by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BSN Capital Partners Ltd now owns 662,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,592,000 after purchasing an additional 37,155 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Baidu by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

