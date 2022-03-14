Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 537,100 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Ball by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 639,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,498,000 after purchasing an additional 386,383 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Ball by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 465,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,856,000 after purchasing an additional 152,212 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Ball by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 417,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,542,000 after purchasing an additional 42,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Ball by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Shares of BLL opened at $85.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.10. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In related news, Director Betty J. Sapp acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey J. Panayiotou acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.91 per share, with a total value of $533,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Profile (Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.