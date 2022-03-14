Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 537,100 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Ball by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 639,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,498,000 after purchasing an additional 386,383 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Ball by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 465,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,856,000 after purchasing an additional 152,212 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Ball by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 417,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,542,000 after purchasing an additional 42,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Ball by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.
Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.
In related news, Director Betty J. Sapp acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey J. Panayiotou acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.91 per share, with a total value of $533,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Ball Profile (Get Rating)
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ball (BLL)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.