Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BBVA. AlphaValue raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.61) to €7.30 ($7.93) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.65) to €5.40 ($5.87) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $5.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.48.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 51,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 26,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 17,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

