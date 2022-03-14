Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSAC shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $20.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.40. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $26.15.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $710.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.48 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 22.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 313.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 63,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 48,194 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,045,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 11,864 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,708,000 after purchasing an additional 558,125 shares during the period. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

