Bank of America Upgrades BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) to “Buy”

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 26.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BRP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.83.

Get BRP Group alerts:

BRP stock opened at $24.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. BRP Group has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $45.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.92.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. Research analysts forecast that BRP Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BRP Group news, insider John A. Valentine bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.34 per share, with a total value of $27,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Trevor Baldwin bought 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $333,302.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 14,617 shares of company stock valued at $372,728 over the last quarter. Insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BRP Group by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 58,414 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,093,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BRP Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,150,000 after purchasing an additional 37,869 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,651,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BRP Group by 334.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 88,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.