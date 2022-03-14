Bank of America Upgrades BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) to “Buy”

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 26.53% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BRP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.83.
BRP stock opened at $24.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. BRP Group has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $45.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.92.
In other BRP Group news, insider John A. Valentine bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.34 per share, with a total value of $27,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Trevor Baldwin bought 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $333,302.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 14,617 shares of company stock valued at $372,728 over the last quarter. Insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BRP Group by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 58,414 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,093,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BRP Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,150,000 after purchasing an additional 37,869 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,651,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BRP Group by 334.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 88,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.
BRP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.
