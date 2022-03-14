Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the February 13th total of 3,380,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 880,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.3% during the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 164,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,430,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth about $400,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 44.0% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,159,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,803,000 after buying an additional 354,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMO. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Europe raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$151.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.38.

BMO traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.01. 711,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.04. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $87.00 and a 1-year high of $120.86.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

