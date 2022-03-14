Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 1,595 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.31% of Minerals Technologies worth $30,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 108.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 22.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $676,963.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $64.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.45. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CL King dropped their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

