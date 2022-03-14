Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 184,339 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 907,746 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,339 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.20% of 2U worth $30,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 2U by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 2U by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWOU. William Blair lowered 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 2U presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.10.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek purchased 26,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $251,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark Chernis purchased 33,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $304,686.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 169,522 shares of company stock worth $1,593,012. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWOU opened at $10.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. 2U, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The stock has a market cap of $809.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.06.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 20.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

