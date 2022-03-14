Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 9,945 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,682,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,945 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.55% of Graphic Packaging worth $32,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 9.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93,334 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $666,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 5.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 234,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 242,450.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp cut Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.16.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $18.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $21.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

