Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.20% of Arcosa worth $29,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Arcosa during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arcosa during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Arcosa by 16.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Arcosa during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Arcosa by 36.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

ACA opened at $57.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 0.39. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $67.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $521.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.33 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

