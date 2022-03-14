Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 20,720 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 20,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.17% of Renewable Energy Group worth $29,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REGI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,225,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 80.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 900,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,180,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 100.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 419,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,584,000 after purchasing an additional 210,534 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,943,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,973,000 after purchasing an additional 208,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 43.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 423,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after purchasing an additional 127,642 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $60.89 on Monday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $83.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REGI shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen downgraded Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $61.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.10.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

