Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 44,276 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,276 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.18% of SPX worth $28,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SPX by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,041,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in SPX by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPX by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SPX by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in SPX by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPX alerts:

SPXC opened at $48.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SPX Co. has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. SPX had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPXC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

About SPX (Get Rating)

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.