Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 547,748 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 732.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 622,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547,748 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.59% of C3.ai worth $28,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the third quarter worth approximately $8,501,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the third quarter valued at approximately $607,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 17.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter valued at approximately $537,000. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $18.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average is $36.52. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $91.75.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.56. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AI shares. cut their target price on C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on C3.ai from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on C3.ai from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

