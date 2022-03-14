Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 9,345 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.33% of TreeHouse Foods worth $29,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,463,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,516,000 after buying an additional 2,263,323 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,175 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,176,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,745,000 after purchasing an additional 69,364 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 47,939.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 970,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,699,000 after purchasing an additional 968,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $18,728,000.

A number of research firms have commented on THS. TheStreet lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

THS stock opened at $32.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.32.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

