Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 81,403 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.95% of Oxford Industries worth $29,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OXM. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 49,407.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,703,000 after purchasing an additional 649,712 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 500.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,011,000 after buying an additional 261,511 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 654.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,996,000 after buying an additional 201,974 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,008,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after buying an additional 71,473 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OXM opened at $83.30 on Monday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.51 and its 200 day moving average is $92.96.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OXM shares. Citigroup cut Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $194,758.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

