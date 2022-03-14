Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,228 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.42% of World Fuel Services worth $30,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,464,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,754 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,100,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,968,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 811,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after acquiring an additional 358,691 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 963,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,394,000 after acquiring an additional 231,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $27.02 on Monday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $37.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.30.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

INT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut World Fuel Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

