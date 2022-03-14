Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,923,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448,662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 3.44% of Zogenix worth $29,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZGNX shares. Northland Securities downgraded Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim downgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair downgraded Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

In related news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $32,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $391,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $26.68 on Monday. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.94.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.10). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 278.38% and a negative return on equity of 91.20%. The business had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.26) earnings per share. Zogenix’s revenue was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

