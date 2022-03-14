Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,120 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.31% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $28,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $80.78 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.90 and a fifty-two week high of $195.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.53.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. The business’s revenue was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $607,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total transaction of $171,203.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,955. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

