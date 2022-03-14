Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,165,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.78% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $29,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ILPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $21.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.67. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.74%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.