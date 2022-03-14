Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $29.09 Million Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,281 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.01% of Kirby worth $29,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Kirby by 383.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Kirby by 101.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kirby by 18.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Kirby in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Kirby by 8.5% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KEX opened at $72.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.38. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $75.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $591.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.40 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J H. Pyne sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $39,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $257,844.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,932,540 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

