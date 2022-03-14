Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $29.38 Million Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,422 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.67% of TTEC worth $29,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in TTEC by 489.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 26,602 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in TTEC by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TTEC by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in TTEC by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,224,000. 35.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TTEC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $77.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.83 and a 52 week high of $113.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.54 and its 200 day moving average is $88.66.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. TTEC had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $612.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. TTEC’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.20.

TTEC Profile (Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.