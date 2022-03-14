Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $30.51 Million Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,721 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.42% of ShockWave Medical worth $30,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,970,000 after buying an additional 32,988 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 116.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,310,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,897,000 after buying an additional 704,446 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,318,000 after buying an additional 26,566 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 588,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 34.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,181,000 after purchasing an additional 122,483 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of SWAV opened at $157.45 on Monday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.89 and a 1 year high of $249.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -524.83 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.98 and a 200-day moving average of $188.02.
In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 20,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $3,525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $690,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,438 shares of company stock valued at $18,078,701. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
SWAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.
ShockWave Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ShockWave Medical (SWAV)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.