Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $30.51 Million Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,721 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.42% of ShockWave Medical worth $30,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,970,000 after buying an additional 32,988 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 116.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,310,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,897,000 after buying an additional 704,446 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,318,000 after buying an additional 26,566 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 588,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 34.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,181,000 after purchasing an additional 122,483 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Shares of SWAV opened at $157.45 on Monday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.89 and a 1 year high of $249.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -524.83 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.98 and a 200-day moving average of $188.02.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 20,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $3,525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $690,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,438 shares of company stock valued at $18,078,701. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.