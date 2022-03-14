Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $31.26 Million Stock Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 871,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,725 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.04% of Deluxe worth $31,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 28.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after buying an additional 39,872 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 104,616.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 12,554 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 10.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 172.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 383,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,768,000 after buying an additional 242,618 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLX shares. StockNews.com raised Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on Deluxe from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Deluxe stock opened at $30.68 on Monday. Deluxe Co. has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average is $34.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $570.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.57 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

