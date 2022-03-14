Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $32.38 Million Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,309 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.52% of Columbia Sportswear worth $32,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 40.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 34,764 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 106.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,834,000 after purchasing an additional 67,154 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 10.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,167 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 12.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 16.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $85.56 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $83.61 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.39.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. CL King upgraded Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

About Columbia Sportswear (Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.