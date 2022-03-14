Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,146 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.36% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $28,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WRE. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 49.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 19.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $24.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 128.68 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 357.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

