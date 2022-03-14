Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,482 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.52% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $30,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

SCHN opened at $49.41 on Monday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.