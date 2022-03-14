Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 10,514 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.47% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $29,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $213.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.34. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.18 and a 1 year high of $286.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.03 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.08.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 8,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,002,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 13,292 shares of company stock worth $3,206,574 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INSP shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.60.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

