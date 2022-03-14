Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 33,709 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 470,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,709 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.44% of Varonis Systems worth $28,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 42.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 52.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 110.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 40.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $40.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average is $52.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $73.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

