Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,194 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.96% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $30,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGF opened at $47.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.08. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $43.93 and a 1 year high of $48.60.

