Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 123,706 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,706 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.27% of Inter Parfums worth $30,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 54.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

In other news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $1,726,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 3,190 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $313,417.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,043 shares of company stock worth $2,621,409 over the last ninety days. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPAR stock opened at $81.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.25. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $210.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 9.94%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IPAR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

About Inter Parfums (Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.