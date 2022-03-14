Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 15,996 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,996 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.10% of Worthington Industries worth $29,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WOR. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 685.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $58.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.11 and its 200-day moving average is $54.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.33. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.79 and a 52 week high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $251,400.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $298,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

