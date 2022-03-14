Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 167,637 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 696,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,637 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.45% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $28,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000.

ESGE opened at $34.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.04. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $45.83.

