Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 572,924 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,419,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 572,924 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.28% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $29,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $689,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 231,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 228,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 102,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $22.14 on Monday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile (Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

