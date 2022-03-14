Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in February

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of BKQNY opened at $11.95 on Monday. Bank of Queensland has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.19.

Get Bank of Queensland alerts:

Bank of Queensland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Queensland Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services to the community. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers retail banking solutions to customers managed through its owner managed and corporate branch network, direct channels, third party intermediaries, virgin money distribution channels, and ME Bank.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Queensland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Queensland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.