Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in February

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of BKQNY opened at $11.95 on Monday. Bank of Queensland has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.19.
Bank of Queensland Company Profile (Get Rating)
