Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) COO John T. Phillips Sells 3,621 Shares

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) COO John T. Phillips sold 3,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $90,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Bank7 stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,161. Bank7 Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $213.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.05.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Bank7 had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank7 Corp. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 261,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after buying an additional 49,995 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Bank7 during the fourth quarter worth about $5,228,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank7 during the fourth quarter worth about $1,774,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank7 during the second quarter worth about $1,097,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 17.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

