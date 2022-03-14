Bannix Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNIX) Short Interest Update

Bannix Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNIX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bannix Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $753,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bannix Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $952,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Bannix Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,292,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bannix Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $5,655,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bannix Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $4,950,000. 11.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:BNIX opened at $9.87 on Monday. Bannix Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.85.
Bannix Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Bannix Acquisition Corp. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bannix Acquisition (BNIX)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Bannix Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bannix Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.