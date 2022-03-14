Bannix Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNIX) Short Interest Update

Bannix Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNIX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bannix Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $753,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bannix Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $952,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Bannix Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,292,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bannix Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $5,655,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bannix Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $4,950,000. 11.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BNIX opened at $9.87 on Monday. Bannix Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.85.

Bannix Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Bannix Acquisition Corp. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

