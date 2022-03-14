Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 20.51% from the company’s current price.
BZUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.55.
BZUN stock opened at $6.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71. Baozun has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.13 million, a PE ratio of -13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.17.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Baozun by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 17,882 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,001,000 after purchasing an additional 73,315 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.21% of the company’s stock.
Baozun Company Profile (Get Rating)
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
