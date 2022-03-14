Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 20.51% from the company’s current price.

BZUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.55.

BZUN stock opened at $6.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71. Baozun has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.13 million, a PE ratio of -13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.10. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Baozun’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baozun will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Baozun by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 17,882 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,001,000 after purchasing an additional 73,315 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

