Barclays Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €295.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) received a €295.00 ($320.65) price target from investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 105.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VOW3. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($228.26) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($336.96) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($334.78) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($271.74) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($255.43) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €250.07 ($271.81).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €143.70 ($156.20) on Monday. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €131.30 ($142.72) and a 1-year high of €252.20 ($274.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €179.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €184.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion and a PE ratio of 4.04.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

